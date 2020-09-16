Catholic World News

Questionable Philippine ‘religious order’ set up orphanage were abuse occurred

September 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Jakarta Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Indonesian Diocese of Bogor stated that the Blessed Sacrament Missionaries of Charity is not a legitimate religious institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!