US teens take after their parents religiously

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “About half of evangelical teens (48%) say that religion is very important in their lives, far higher than the share of Catholics (27%), mainline Protestants (25%) and religious ‘nones’ (2%) who say the same,” according to the report.

