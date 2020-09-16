Catholic World News

Bayer to pay $1.6 billion to resolve US claims for Essure birth-control device

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Bayer said the Essure settlement is for around 90% of the nearly 39,000 claims by women alleging injury from the devices,” Reuters reported. “Women have claimed in lawsuits that the device, which is implanted in the fallopian tubes to permanently block the passage of eggs to the uterus, could pierce the tubes, and that the device’s metal parts could become dislodged and migrate to other parts of the body.”

