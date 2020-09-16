Catholic World News

Members of National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus say action is needed

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I think sometimes when we speak as a Church, we have to be careful to not water things down in the sense that racism is all about individual acts of overt racism or that people who are doing good things can’t possibly be racist, because that’s when we wind up enabling the system of racism, racial injustice, white supremacy and allowing those things to continue,” said Fort Wayne —South Bend Deacon Mel Tardy, the president of the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus.

