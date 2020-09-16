Catholic World News

Detroit-area pastor apologizes for priest’s homily comparing BLM to 9/11 terrorists

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, those who we see wanting to bring down American are Americans, and they want to do it under the facade of justice, freedom and love,” Father Paul Graney, associate pastor of a Dearborn parish, said of Black Lives Matter. “But it is all a big bunch of baloney. It’s anti-Christian. It’s anti-family. It’s evil.” The parish’s pastor, Father Bob McCabe, said that Father Graney’s homily “was not pastoral or sensitive to all the people who would be hearing it. I also expressed concern that he did not mention any of the Scriptures proclaimed at Mass. A homily is supposed to reflect on and break open the Word of God proclaimed.”

