Bishop chairmen affirm right to shelter for all, praise proposed HUD regulation on the transgendered homeless

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed regulation would modify an Obama-era regulation and would permit emergency homeless shelters to “consider biological sex in placement and accommodation decisions in single-sex facilities,” the USCCB general counsel and associate general counsel noted in a letter. They added, “People who identify as transgender experience homelessness, specifically unsheltered homelessness, at disproportionately high rates. These individuals are especially vulnerable and must not be denied shelter.”

