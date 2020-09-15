Catholic World News

Leading Sudanese bishop welcomes peace agreement

September 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Sudanese conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, which began in 2011, has displaced 500,000 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!