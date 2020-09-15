Catholic World News

US Jesuits release document on contemplation and political action

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our political action emerges from discerning how Christ is already active in the world and cooperating with his saving work, as opposed to acting out of our own limited ideologies,” states the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States. “Listening is at the heart of civic engagement — listening to the marginalized, the young, those we don’t agree with, the cry of the Earth. True listening is detached from our own preconceptions and prejudices.”

