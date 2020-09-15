Catholic World News
While Australian diocese defends curriculum, Catholics say religious ed plan defies doctrine
September 15, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Parramatta’s new draft curriculum on “gender identity” has sparked controversy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!