Environment, other issues beyond abortion are critical in voting, Kentucky bishop says

September 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the US bishops’ statement on faithful citizenship, Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., of Lexington, said, “I do understand the logic of [abortion] being preeminent, because without the right to life, the other human rights don’t come into existence ... But unfortunately, it gives people the permission to think it’s the only one that matters.” He added that one could argue that ecology is the preeminent election issue, because “without the environment to sustain human life, you can’t have human life.”

