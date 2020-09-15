Catholic World News

Belarusian archbishop’s passport annulled, foreign ministry says

September 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Radio Free Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s top foreign-affairs official, has traveled to Belarus after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz was blocked from returning to his Minsk archdiocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!