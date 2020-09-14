Catholic World News

Canadian bishops reject priest’s dire prophecies

September 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Two Canadian bishops have distanced their dioceses from the claims of Father Michel Rodrigue, who has issued grim prophecies of a world war and a Satanic world government. Bishops Gilles Lemay of Amos, Quebec, and Robert Bourgon of Hearst-Moosonee, Ontario, indicated that the priest’s video messages were issued without authority. Father Rodrigue is retired and—contrary to his claim—not an official diocesan exorcist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!