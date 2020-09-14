Catholic World News
‘We need miracles to overcome this crisis,’ Lebanese priest says
September 14, 2020
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: Father Georges Breidy, a Maronite Catholic priest, stood beside the Pope during his September 2 general audience.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!