Leading German bishop ponders Covid’s effects

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a pastoral letter, Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German Bishops’ Conference, asked whether liturgical restrictions might lead to a “powerful drive to innovate, which will eventually lead to good things ... Will the complaints and annoyance at the closed doors of the churches fill them up again, after the end of the pandemic? ... Couldn’t such a long time of reflection and deprivation strengthen the feeling of unity, help focus on what is essential, and set the right route to European cohesion and the challenges of climate change?”

