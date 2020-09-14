Catholic World News

United Arab Emirates helps rebuild Catholic church in Mosul

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: ISIS conquered the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, leading over 100,000 Christians to flee; three years later, the Iraqi government and its allies liberated the city. In 2019, Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates (map).

