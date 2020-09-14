Catholic World News

Papal solidarity for Lésvos fire victims

September 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lésvos (map), to which thousands of refugees have fled. Fires there on September 8 and 9 left over 12,000 homeless.

