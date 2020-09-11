Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein hospitalized

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the prefect of the pontifical household, has been hospitalized. Vatican sources said that the archbishop, who is 64, is suffering from serious kidney problems. Archbishop Gänswein served as private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, and has continued working in that capacity with the retired Pontiff.

