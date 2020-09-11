Catholic World News

Some Australian priests defying ban on anointing

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Some priests in the Melbourne archdiocese are providing parishioners with the last rites, violating the government’s emergency restrictions. Archbishop Peter Comensoli has asked for “urgent clarification” of the government’s orders, which stipulate that anointing can “be provided by video or livestreaming”—which are not allowed by the Church.

