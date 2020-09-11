Catholic World News

Chinese government likely to renew pact with Vatican

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry lauded the “successful implementation” of the Vatican-Beijing agreement on the appointment of bishops, and indicated that China is inclined to renew the accord. While Vatican officials have expressed a desire to renew the agreement—which expires soon—but Beijing had previously been silent on the question.

