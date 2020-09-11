Catholic World News

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick had 2nd beach house linked to mysterious debt and unusual history

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even as Vatican officials pressured former Newark Archbishop Theodore McCarrick to sell a Sea Girt home in the late 1990s after allegations that he sexually harassed seminarians on overnight trips there, the archdiocese was securing yet another shore home for McCarrick in an even grander location,” according to the report (restricted to subscribers). “The second home, never before disclosed to the public, allowed McCarrick to flout the Vatican’s efforts to restrain his lifestyle as he continued his rise through the American church hierarchy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

