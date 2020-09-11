Catholic World News

Australian bishop: ‘Catholic priests cannot break the seal of confession’

September 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Bishop Tim Harris

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Tim Harris of Townsend responded to a new Queensland law, under which priests face imprisonment for not reporting confessions of child sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!