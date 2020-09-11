Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar bishops urge dioceses to set up cremation facilities in India

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. “Burying the Covid bodies poses a serious challenge to the Church in Kerala (map) due to our high density of population and crammed cemeteries,” said Bishop Pauly Kannookadan of Irinjalakuda.

