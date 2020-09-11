Catholic World News

Vatican: Catholic schools facing ‘dramatic situation’ amid pandemic

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for Catholic Education’s new letter, like an earlier letter in May, stresses the importance of in-person instruction.

