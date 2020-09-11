Catholic World News

Green Bay bishop reinstates obligation to attend Sunday Mass

September 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Green Bay

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s bishops had previously announced their intention to lift their dispensations from the Sunday Mass obligation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

