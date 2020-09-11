Catholic World News

Former Christianity Today editor to be confirmed a Catholic

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “A former Presbyterian pastor, [Mark] Galli spent seven years as editor-in-chief of Christianity Today, the premier publication for evangelicals whose founder was the legendary evangelist Billy Graham,” according to the report. “But for a few days last December, Galli was perhaps the most well-known evangelical in the country – after penning an editorial calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

