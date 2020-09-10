Catholic World News

Catholic health-care worker: axed by Catholic facility for upholding Catholic teaching

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A physician’s assistant in Oregon charges that she was dismissed from her position in a Catholic health-care system because she objected to contraception, abortion referrals, and other procedures that violate Church moral teaching. Megan Kreft told the Catholic News Agency that she is “hoping to spread awareness” after losing her job with the Providence Medical Group.

