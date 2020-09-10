Catholic World News

Australia: Archbishop sees plenary council as a call to greater fidelity

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In 2018, Pope Francis approved the Australian bishops’ request to convoke their first plenary council (definition) since 1937. “As the President of the Plenary Council I am often asked how I will judge whether or not the Plenary Council has been a success,” said Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth. “The Plenary Council will have been a success to the extent that from it emerges a more faithful Church.”

