Catholics thank drug company for switching to an ethical polio vaccine

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sanofi-Pasteur will “discontinue a polio vaccine derived from an abortion fetal cell line” and instead use an animal cell line, according to the report. The company has also pledged not to use aborted fetal cell lines in developing a Covid vaccine.

