President Trump pushes back on reported cancellation of Navy contracts with priests

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The United States Navy, or the Department of Defense, will NOT be cancelling its contract with Catholic Priests who serve our men and women in the Armed Forces so well, and with such great compassion & skill,” President Trump tweeted following the Navy’s temporary cancellation of a contract in San Diego. “This will no longer be even a point of discussion!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

