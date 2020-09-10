GOP attacks Harris amid battle for Catholic voters’ support

Catholic World News

September 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “A Biden-Harris administration would be a disaster for Catholics,” President Trump’s campaign stated on September 3.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!