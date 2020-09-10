Catholic World News

Bishop, former USCCB office heads urge Catholic voters to oppose Trump

September 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Among the signatories of An Open Letter to Catholic Voters are retired Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Thomas Gumbleton, three former USCCB staff members, the president of Trinity Washington University, and a number of professors and religious.

