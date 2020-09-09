Catholic World News

Seek common good in emerging from Covid lockdown, Pope urges

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The coronovirus is showing us that each person’s true good is common good,” Pope Francis said at this public audience on September 9. The Pontiff said that “we will emerge from it for the better if we all seek the common good together.” In an address devoted to the pursuit of the common good, he charged that “some would like to appropriate possible solutions for themselves... Some are taking advantage of the situation to instigate divisions.”

