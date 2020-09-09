Catholic World News

Iowa Catholic college removes bishop-founder’s statue after revelations of slave ownership

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre-Jean-Mathias Loras (1792-1858) was appointed bishop of Dubuque in 1837 and founded a seminary and academy in 1839. (It was renamed Loras College in 1939.) A researcher recently discovered that the prelate “purchased an enslaved woman named Marie Louise while he was living in Mobile, Ala. Loras enslaved the woman from 1836 to 1852. He left her behind when he moved to Iowa but hired her out to others and used proceeds from her labor to help build his various ministries.”

