Buffalo-area parish to sell former school, convent to Muslim organization

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Right now, we have no need for the building,” said Father Michael Burzynski, pastor of St. John Gualbert Parish and Diocesan Shrine in Cheektowaga. “We had no reason to keep it anymore.”

