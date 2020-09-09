Catholic World News

Tabernacle stolen from Ontario cathedral

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Video footage captured two people, believed to be a man and a woman, breaking into the cathedral [in St. Catharines] at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sept. 8.,” according to the report.

