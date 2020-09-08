Catholic World News

His own father murdered, archbishop speaks against death penalty

September 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!