Lake Charles priest surveys hurricane’s devastation to diocese

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Of the 39 church parishes, at least six suffered total destruction, while at least a dozen other churches are so highly compromised,” said the Diocese of Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura.

