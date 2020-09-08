Catholic World News

A growing number of Catholic schools are shutting down forever

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “About 150 Catholic schools have closed, said Kathy Mears, the director of the National Catholic Educational Association, equal to about 2 percent of the 6,183 schools that were up and running last year,” the Times reports. “The number of closures is at least 50% higher this year than in previous years.”

