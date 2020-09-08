Catholic World News

Federal appeals court: Ex-music director may sue parish for ‘hostile work environment’

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Subjecting plaintiff to the abuse alleged here is neither ... statutorily permissible nor constitutionally protected,” the US 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in case involving a man who worked as music director of a Chicago parish from 2012 to 2014. The parish priest fired the music director after he married another man in a civil ceremony.

