Bishops join in efforts to reaffirm black people’s dignity

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are at a pivotal juncture in our country’s struggle for racial justice and national harmony,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington. “The existing social order was clearly challenged by people of faith” in the 1950s and 1960s. “That is exactly what we need today.”

