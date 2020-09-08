Catholic World News

New Zealand bishops pay tribute to Catholic social teaching

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Never has Catholic social teaching been more relevant in New Zealand and in our world than now,” the bishops said in their statement. “From navigating through a world still responding to the COVID19 pandemic, to an increased awareness of racism and historic injustice, and the ever-increasing socio-economic disparities, the Church’s social teaching helps us focus our concerns about the world.”

