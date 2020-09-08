Catholic World News

Texas bishop endorses Wisconsin priest’s message: ‘You cannot be Catholic and a Democrat’

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr [James] Altman’s statement in this video,” Bishop Joseph Strickland tweeted. “My shame is that it has taken me so long.” During the video, the La Crosse parish priest said, “Repent of your support of that party or face the fires of hell.”

