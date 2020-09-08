Catholic World News

Leading Swiss bishop rips Vatican document on parishes

September 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Swiss bishops’ conference, Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel, described the Congregation for the Clergy’s recent instruction on parish reform (CWN analysis) as “theologically deficient and clerically constricted.” The prelate met with Pope Francis on August 29 to air his concerns; Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the Congregation’s prefect, will meet with the president of the German bishops’ conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, who has made similar criticisms.

