Haitian bishop decries ‘bribe’ from government in advance of elections

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre Andre Dumas of Nippes, vice president of the Haitian bishops’ conference, alleged that a government official called him and said “the Church could name the Haitian ambassador to the Holy See, if Church officials promptly nominated a Catholic representative to the Provisional Electoral Council.”

