Vatican announces topic of Pope’s 3rd encyclical

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will travel to Assisi on October 3 to sign “All Brothers,” on fraternity and social friendship. Pope Francis’s first encyclical, Lumen Fidei (2013), was devoted to faith; his second, Laudato si’ (2015), was devoted to care for our common home.

