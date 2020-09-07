Catholic World News

Bishop: ‘The Church must proclaim the truth’ on new French abortion law

September 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The National Assembly has voted to permit late-term abortion in cases of “psychosocial distress”—effectively legalizing abortion on demand until the moment of birth.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!