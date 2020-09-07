Catholic World News

Infanticide OK with 90% of NICU docs and nurses in Belgian survey

September 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Nearly nine out of ten approve of euthanizing newborn children diagnosed with serious, non-lethal, medical conditions,” according to the report..

