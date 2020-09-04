Catholic World News

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate abortion pill rule

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Since 2000, the FDA has required that doctors administer abortion pills in person due to health risks associated with misuse of the [abortifacient] drugs mifepristone and misoprostol,” according to the report. In July, however, a federal judge, citing the pandemic, permitted mail-order abortifacients. Defending its regulation, the FDA argued that “surgical methods of abortion remain widely available.”

