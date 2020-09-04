Catholic World News

Holy See, in letter to Australian bishops, affirms inviolability of Confession

September 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In its letter, the Vatican offered its observations on the recommendations of Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. The letter, dated February 26, was made public on September 4.

