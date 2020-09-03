Catholic World News

Kenya’s religious leaders call for accountability in the use of Covid funds

September 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Mombasa decried the “downward spiral of descent into the madness of uncontrolled corruption being witnessed in our nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!